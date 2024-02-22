A man who killed a 10-year-old girl at a family friend’s Christmas party will be moved to an open prison.

Paul Smith, aged 17 at the time, murdered Rosie May Storrie from Bottesford on December 28, 2003, and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 14 years.

The Parole Board announced yesterday (Wednesday, February 21) that it had recommended Smith to be transferred to an open prison as part of a “staged progression”, the Daily Mail reports.

Rosie May, aged 10.

The move could lead to him being released from prison on licence.

Smith was recommended for a move to an open prison in November 2019, but it was refused by the Secretary of State.

A parole hearing for Smith was also adjourned last year.

Paul Smith, who was 17 at the time of the murder, suffocated Rosie May Storrie at a party on December 28, 2003. He is pictured leaving Loughborough Magistrates

Talented ballet dancer Rosie May was found unconscious by her father Graham Storrie on the day she was killed.

Her mother Mary, who was a trained nurse, administered mouth-to-mouth to her daughter, but Rosie May did not regain consciousness and died in hospital two days later.

Following her daughter’s death, Mary set up the Rosie May Foundation in her honour and it has since helped thousands of children.