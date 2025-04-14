A serial house burglar who was caught after one of his victims tracked his stolen mobile phone has been jailed for six years and 11 months.

James Mashford, 45, was one of two men who carried out a distraction burglary at the home of a 73-year-old man in Agnes Street, Grantham, on June 11 last year.

James Mashford

Mashford also admitted being one of two men who carried out a second burglary at a property in Riverside Grantham, on 24 July, 2024.

Lincoln Crown Court heard today (Monday, April 14) that Mashford also pleaded guilty to using a bank card which was stolen from a multi-occupancy property in Grantley Street, Grantham, on June 13 last year.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said the first burglary took place on June 11 when Mashford knocked on the door of a 73-year-old man in Agnes Street at 3am.

Lincoln Crown Court

Mashford entered the flat after asking for a glass of water and a second man then entered the property.

Mr Howes said the owner asked the two men to leave after feeling uneasy and then realised his £800 mobile phone had been stolen.

Mashford admitted using a bank card which was taken from a woman's home in Grantley Street two days later to remove £750 in cash.

He also pleaded guilty to using the bank card to buy tobacco and scratch cards to the value of £73.50 and trying to buy two mobile phones from a Tesco store in Sleaford.

Mr Howes said Mashford carried out the second burglary on July 24 at the home of a couple in Riverside, Grantham, who had left a window open because of the warm weather.

The female occupant was awoken by Mashford's unidentified accomplice sexually touching her.

Her partner also realised that his wallet and cash had been taken from his jeans as well as a mobile phone.

Mr Howes said: "Fortunately the occupants showed quick thinking and used a tracking device on the phone to quickly locate the defendant."

Police took just 15 minutes to find Mashford in the Commercial Road area where he had discarded a knife and was also in possession of some items taken in the burglary.

Mashford's fingerprint was also found at the point of entry into the Riverside Flat.

Formerly of Avenue Road, Grantham, Mashford admitted two charges of burglary, three charges of fraud and one offence of possessing a bladed article.

Steve Taylor, mitigating, said Mashford had managed to stay out of trouble for 18 months after being released from a six year jail sentence.

But Mr Taylor told the court Mashford returned to his old drug addictions after moving out from his mother's home into independent accomodation.

Passing sentence Recorder Andrew Jack told Mashford: "You are a man with an appalling record, with some 22 dwelling house burglaries."