The managing director of a manufacturing company is “incredibly proud” to have been recognised with a business award.

Jig UK won the Made Smarter Digital Manufacturer of the Year Award – sponsored by Viking Signs – at the Grantham Journal Business Awards on November 17, 2023.

The award category was not open for nominations so experts from within the manufacturing industry selected local organisations they felt were most worthy of recognition and through direct contact with them, they narrowed down six contenders to just two.

Jig UK Ltd win the MadeSmarter Digital Manufacturer of the Year award.

Jig UK came out victorious in this award, followed by Rocket Global as runner-up.

Managing director Brian Athey said he is “incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in such a short time”.

He added: “To have this recognition from the Grantham Journal Business Awards was very much unexpected and gave the whole team here at Jig UK the encouragement to progress on our journey of continuous improvement.”

Jig UK provides a bespoke building and finished collection of cast iron radiators.

Chris Owen, Programme Director of MadeSmarter East Midlands, announces the winner of the MadeSmarter Digital Manufacturer of the Year.

It also provides an in-house polishing process, as well as offering customers a selection of high-quality brassware such as valves, wall stays and pipe shrouds.

Brian believes that the company’s “very clear plan from the outset” of what they were looking to achieve stood out to the judges.

He added: “This was executed in a very short time frame and the benefits of then improvement exceeded our expectations.

“The whole team has been involved in this project and engaged incredibly well with the external engineering partners to ensure success.”

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Looking to the future, the company hopes to “strive for continued improvements”.

Brian added: “[We also hope to] make further investments in automation/equipment to enhance the production area environment and advancements in product quality.

“These improvements will help us increase capacity and open up further expansion opportunities both at home and abroad.”