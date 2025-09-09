A pub has closed with immediate effect just nine months after a historic estate took over as its new tenants.

A notice on The Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton, reads: "The Gregory Arms is closed with immediate effect, until further notice."

The car park has also been fenced off.

Harlaxton Manor not commenting on reasons for closure. Photo: RSM Photography.

The pub was reopened on December 4, 2024, after Harlaxton Manor signed a five-year tenancy for the venue.

At the time, the new tenants, led by Dr Holly Carter, hoped to create a welcoming pub for the community, students, and visitors.

They aimed to provide excellent service, an American-influenced menu, and a traditional British pub experience.

Following the closure, a spokesperson for Harlaxton Manor said the owners were “not in a position to comment at this time”.

Harlaxton Manor took over from Johnson Pub Co, a Lincolnshire family-run business, which had previously taken on The Gregory Arms in July 2023 after the former landlady, Lucy Davies, left following seven years at the pub.

A year later, Johnson Pub Co announced they were leaving after Harlaxton Manor submitted a higher bid for the tenancy.

Johnson Pub Co previously ran the Gregory Arms for a year. Photo: RSM Photography.

The company expressed sadness at departing and wished Harlaxton Manor success as the new tenants.

In March, our reviewer found a bright, lively pub blending British charm with American touches.

Starters such as jalapeno poppers and camembert, mains including rump steak, fish and chips, and sea bass, and desserts like the ‘Cowboy Cookie’ and sticky toffee pudding, offered a welcoming dining experience.

Harlaxton Manor pub shuts down following short tenancy. Photo: RSM Photography.

Overall they marked the food, decor, staff and price as four out of five stars and drinks as three stars.