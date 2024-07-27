When Manthorpe Lodge was offered for sale in 1964, it was with gardens of nearly 5 acres, with outline planning permission for a residential development, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

By 1965 the Grantham Journal reported that there were 27 plots for sale on the exclusive development and that there were three types of houses and two types of bungalows, starting from £4925, plus eight semi-detached semi-bungalows costing £3,750.

The latter consisted of an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms, one on the ground floor and two on the first floor. They also had central heating and a lock-up garage. They were all architect designed and built by Messrs. B A Turner Ltd.

Manthorpe Lodge.

The land had many mature trees and tree preservation orders were put in place to prevent them being destroyed. In 1969 Manthorpe Properties lodged an appeal with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government against a decision made by Grantham Borough Council. The council had refused planning permission for a bungalow to be built on a small triangular plot on Lodge Way, with a garden no larger than 18 feet wide, which overlooked another garden. The ministry upheld the council’s objection.

Apartments now occupy the land where Manthorpe Lodge once existed.

Manthorpe Lodge, a Grade II listed house, eventually became derelict and was unfortunately demolished. The site is now occupied by flats.