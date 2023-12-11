The types of crimes most commonly committed in south Lincolnshire are revealed in a new map.

Using data from police.uk, LincsOnline has created the below map to show the top five crimes for each area of south Lincolnshire from November 2020 until September 2023.

For each type of crime, you can also see the month which had the highest spike for the crimes in question in your area.

<!--iframe-->

Zoom into the map above to find out more about crime in your area.

