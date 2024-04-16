Five family members will be taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday (April 21) for a charity that supports people with degenerative conditions.

Richard Mardling from Corby Glen will participate in the 26.2-mile event with his grown up children Emily and Will, Will’s fiancee Annie Hughes, and Annie’s father Anthony.

They are all raising money for PSPA, a UK charity for people living with progressive supranuclear palsy and corticobasal degeneration.

Will Mardling, Annie Hughes, Anthony Hughes and Richard Mardling after a training run in Cornwall

So far they have been sponsored more than £3,700.

Richard said: “Having seen the devastating impact of corticobasal degeneration on my late father, we understand the need to find a cure.

“Knowing that we had support coming in for the charity has spurred us on and motivated us when the training was tough.”

Emily Mardling wearing her charity top

Annie's grandfather suffered from Parkinson's, a degenerative condition with similarities to corticobasal degeneration, so she and her father decided to support PSPA too.

People wishing to donate to the family’s sponsorship, which will go towards the charity’s research and support, can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/team/teamaware.

Richard is a member of Stamford Striders Running club and has previously supported Parkinson's UK by taking part in the Run 2 Paris event last year.

Richard Mardling with his four-legged training partner in Corby Glen

His team came second.