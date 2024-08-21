Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a car hit his mobility scooter.

Mark Jackson, 61, died on Thursday last week (August 15) after he was seriously injured in a crash the day before (Wednesday, August 14) in North Parade, Grantham.

His sister, Julie, has paid tribute to Mark, who she described as a “larger-than-life character”.

Mark Jackson. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

She added: “Mark had a legendary sense of humour and was such an intelligent man.

“His work friends described him as a walking, talking encyclopaedia and he was proud of the knowledge he had, and proud of the fact that when tested, he could provide an answer or fact quicker than Google!”

“Mark was a loving father who leaves behind three sons and a daughter.

“He’d had a couple of years of real adversity and challenge. He had both legs amputated last year but he adapted to the changes with great resilience, which goes to show the type of person that he was.

“He was also a skilled joiner and craftsman and was well travelled within the UK and overseas.

“He travelled throughout India, Indonesia, Nepal, and Australia during his 20s, and also lived and worked in Australia for a time.

“In his 40’s Mark spent some time also living and working in Kenya and Ghana. He was a true adventurer and pleasure seeker.

“He graduated with a degree in environmental science, and he had a particular love of botany and birds.

“Mark was so loved by his sisters, and our mum is grieving the loss of her only son. His children are mourning the loss of their father. It’s a devastating loss for Mark to be taken so cruelly from us.

“He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following the crash involving Mark, who was on a mobility scooter, and a red Ford Fusion at 12.47pm in North Parade on August 14.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or other information can email SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316 and quote incident 223 of August 14.