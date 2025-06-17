A town centre will celebrate the arrival of summer with its first-ever family festival.

The free event will take place on Friday, June 20, from 4pm to 9.30pm in Grantham’s Market Place, with headline act The RPJ Band bringing festival anthems and rock classics to the stage.

Known for performing at top UK events such as the Isle of Wight Festival, Silverstone F1 and CarFest, the band has shared line-ups with big names including Muse, Lionel Richie and Lewis Capaldi.

RPJ Band will headline Grantham’s first free Family Festival.

Local singers and bands will open the show, giving audiences a taste of Grantham’s own musical talent before RPJ takes the spotlight.

The event is designed to be a family-friendly celebration of midsummer and promises something for all ages.

Entry is free and visitors can access the festival via Conduit Lane.

To help ensure safety, anyone aged 16 or under must attend with an adult.

ID and bag checks will be in operation and dogs are not permitted.

Smoking and vaping will only be allowed in designated zones.

For more information contact South Kesteven District Council on granthamevents@southkesteven.gov.uk.