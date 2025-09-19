Paving setts laid during major works to a town market last year are set to undergo repairs next month, the county council has confirmed.

Lincolnshire County Council said minor repairs in Grantham Market Place will take place from Monday, October 6, lasting up to five days.

Sections of Conduit Lane, Market Place, and Narrow Westgate will close around the clock on a phased basis.

Grantham Market Place. Photo: RSM Photography

Only one road will close at a time, with signed diversions. Conduit Lane traffic will follow Union Street, North Street, Broad Street, Brownlow Street, Brook Street and Watergate, while Narrow Westgate and Market Place closures will divert via High Street, Wharf Road, Sankt Augustin Way, Dysart Road and Westgate.

Routine testing found some of last year’s stone setts had ‘delaminated’.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “We always carry out tests to ensure newly laid road surfacing, including stone setts, meets the high standards we expect.

The Market Place works taking place last year. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“Unfortunately, some of the setts laid last year have delaminated, leading to them loosening and not meeting our stringent quality requirements.

“This isn’t unexpected, as stones can sometimes have weak spots or natural cracks that lead to small pieces breaking or chipping off.”

She confirmed that the supplier will appoint a contractor to repair the setts at no cost to the council.

The works on Grantham Market Place last year. | Photo: RSM Photography

Grantham Market Place underwent a major refurbishment in 2024 as part of a £4.1 million project funded by the Grantham Future High Street Fund.

The works, delivered by Lincolnshire County Council on behalf of South Kesteven District Council, raised the road level, laid granite cobbles and York stone setts, and improved access along Station Approach and Dysart Road.

The scheme aimed to create a more pedestrian-friendly space, support town centre businesses, and provide an area suitable for community events.

The works on Grantham Market Place. | Photo: RSM Photography

While the project faced delays and disruption for traders and residents, the Market Place fully reopened in September 2024, with councillors and businesses hoping the improvements would boost footfall and encourage wider use of the space.

While the October works are carried out, the highways team will also re-lay footpath slabs and improve paving near St Wulfram’s Church.

This part began on September 15 and will continue for up to three weeks.

From October 6, crews will move on to Westgate and Welby Street to repair the footway and reinstate missing bollards and street furniture.

Some parking bays along Westgate will be suspended to allow the work to be completed safely.