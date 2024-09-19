Council leaders say a town centre is continuing a positive footfall trend despite a summer holiday dip as roadworks in the area end.

However, councillors have questioned the need for, and accountability of, a new Town Team being planned to guide the area’s economic future.

Grantham Market Place reopened last Friday after months of work to raise the road level from Conduit Lane to Westgate and Market Place, creating an open events space.

Grantham Market Place. Photo: SKDC

At South Kesteven District Council’s Finance and Economic Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) said footfall data for Grantham town centre remained higher than last year, despite a dip at the beginning of the summer holidays.

“It is a point of note that all those involved in the market, including those who put up the stalls, the manager, council officers, and councillors have, despite the ongoing works, turned the market around,” he said.

He noted the weekly market’s stalls had increased from 15 to 35 since Nick Hibberd became head of economic development in January.

Councillors were shown data of Grantham's footfall comparing 2023 (in Green) to 2024 (blue). Image: SKDC

“It’s a fantastic recovery story for the market due to the determination of the people I’ve mentioned, combined with the finished Market Place, which I think looks brilliant.”

Although he acknowledged some “snagging issues,” he said new businesses like Westgate Bakery, plus High Street Fund projects like upstairs flats and revamped shop fronts, also contributed.

“Grantham is really beginning to turn around, and I’m just delighted for the people who live here and who have made it happen,” he said.

He told councillors that progress was being made on a loyalty card scheme, which would be ready for October 1 when the town will celebrate Lincolnshire Day in the town centre and at St Wulfram’s Church, with a school band playing the Lincolnshire Poacher.

This will be followed by the official launch of the refurbished Market Place on October 19, featuring local businesses and artists.

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) praised the work that had gone into the market as a “great success for the council as a whole” and called on Grantham’s weekly events to be held up as an example for the rest of the county.

However, there was a discussion among councillors about the need for, and accountability of, the new Town Team that is being planned to guide the area’s economic future.

Some councillors expressed concerns about the democratic representation and transparency of this group.

The Town Team will include key stakeholders, with an option to add others later.

Coun Matt Bailey (Con) and Mark Whittington (Con) both expressed concern that not all democratically elected representatives of the town centre would be included.

Coun Gareth Knight (Con) argued that it duplicated existing structures and wasn’t necessary.

“I don’t like the concept of this at all. It’s the type of nonsensical stuff that is the reason certain councillors were elected—to try and bypass some of this bureaucratic bunkum.

“It just feels like a mass duplication of so many things.

“There is already a business club in Grantham, there's now a town council in Grantham, the district council’s in Grantham, and there are county councillors in Grantham.

“We don't need another team; we don't need a Town Team—it’s just a waste of time.

“A lot of the progress that has been made here has been made because individual people with enthusiasm and energy have got a grip of specific issues and really driven things.”

Defending the team, which is due to meet for the first time on Thursday, Couns Harrison and Baxter said it was a productive way to generate and implement ideas to drive footfall and economic activity in the town centre, while acknowledging the need to address concerns about its transparency and representation.

Coun Harrison said the purpose was to put "like-minded people together to get their ideas collated and push them forward," adding that the planned membership were “great guys now involved in driving this town forward."

Coun Ashley Baxter said the aim was to "drive footfall in the town centre," which is the best measure of activity.

However, he acknowledged the need to make the Town Team more transparent and open to democratic representation, suggesting a discussion outside the meeting to determine the membership.

Councillors also denied suggestions that there were plans to pedestrianise the Market Place.

Coun Baxter said: “I don't know of plans to pedestrianise the town centre, and I would imagine that plans to pedestrianise the town centre would be met with some local opposition... it’s not on my list.”