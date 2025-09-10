Villagers were showcasing their monstrously-sized marrows as a quirky competition rolled around once again.

Residents of Stubton and surrounding villages have wielded their best-sized vegetables to take part in the annual Giant Marrow Growing Competition, and organisers say the event shows no sign of shrinking — just like the marrows themselves.

Now in its second year, the event was founded by resident Mike Libby after speaking to a friend who lives in the Lake District, who had had much success in similar competitions in his division.

The entrants with their marrows, from left: Tony Gelsthorpe, Ted Critchley, Lindsay Critchley, Sarah Critchley, John Hall, Ian Phillips and Mike Libby. Photo: supplied by Mike Libby

He gave Mike seeds from his prize-winning marrows to try and grow similarly-sized vegetables here in Stubton.

And so, on Friday, nine competitors wheeled in their veggie behemoths, each one larger, lumpier, and greener than the last, and judges took measurements and weights of the large legumes to determine the winners.

This year’s champions were Lindsay and Sarah Critchley, whose marrow tipped the scales at just under a staggering 90lbs (40kg) — the equivalent weight of a baby calf or foal or 14 gallons of milk — breaking last year's record.

The entries of marrows. Photo: supplied by Mike Libby

The Critchleys attributed their success to “a lot of cow muck, daily pep talks, and keeping the slugs at bay.”

Runner-up was none other than Mike Libby, whose marrow weighed 81.5 pounds, who remained gracious in defeat.

“It’s not about size,” he said with a smile. “It’s about community spirit. Though next year, I’ll try feeding mine with Guinness.”

Attendees made several suggestions for next years challenge, from “Guess the Girth” to marrow rolling races, community making of marrow chutney, marrow cake, and even marrow wine, and a competition to identify ‘the funniest thing to do with a giant marrow’— as well as a suggestion to launch a similar competition for colossal carrots or portly potatoes.

Mike added: “From a tiny seed to a 90lb marrow, the Lord works in mysterious ways, but in and around Stubton, He clearly has a fondness for oversized vegetables.”