The Master Baker in the centre of the older photograph was John Thomas Leonard Goode, of 13 Sidney Street. He was born in Belton, Rutland in 1881, his father Alfred being a grazier. With his wife Mabel, they had four children, Alfred, born in 1910, Barbara in 1912, Nancy in 1916 and Joan in 1919.

Until early 1912, John was the baker in Somerby, Leicestershire and they moved to Grantham later that year. In 1914 bread was made especially for Belton Camp and productivity at the bakery increased exponentially.

This continued throughout the first war and until the camp closed. In 1918, the Sidney Street house with the bakery was sold, and the Goodes moved to 15 Swinegate, where they continued their business.

John Thomas Leonard Goode at his Grantham bakery.

John and Mabel’s son Alfred took over the business and continued to run it from Swinegate.

In the 1930s, the Goode’s registered the name ‘Bonheur’ for their diabetic bread, which was ‘supplied in hygienic containers under seal’.

Where the bakery used to be in Grantham.

One carton cost 1/3, two cartons were 2/3 and four cartons were 4/-, post free. The firm was the sole suppliers of the bread and were recommended by the medical profession. In 1942 they were awarded a Diploma in the Ministry of Food competition.