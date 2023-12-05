A Grantham care home welcomed Santa Claus and the mayor for some Christmas fun.

Barchester’s Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, got in the Christmas spirit by hosting the home’s annual Christmas Market.

The team were “delighted” to welcome the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington who took great pride in opening the Christmas Market before taking the time to speak with the homes residents, relatives and guests.

The Mayor of Grantham and Santa Claus at Newton House's Christmas Market.

The Newton House Christmas Market featured stalls from local businesses.

Residents and guests were delighted by the variety of festive treats and goodies on offer as they browsed the various stalls and wares on display.

General manager, Sonia Fairhurst said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops with our Christmas Market.

Santa Claus at Newton House's Christmas Market.

“We were grateful by the support from Mayor Whittington and it was lovely to see him conversing with our residents.”

Mavis, a resident at Newton House said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort in making the market such a special day and it was lovely speaking to the mayor.”