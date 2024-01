The Mayor of Grantham has announced his next coffee mornings.

Since he was first elected last year, Councillor Mark Whittington, the Mayor of Grantham has been holding coffee mornings within the Mayor’s Parlour, in St Peter’s Hill.

His next will be on Tuesday, January 12, from 10am until midday.

Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham.

He will then be hosting another on Tuesday, February 13, from 10am until midday.