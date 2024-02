A mayor has announced his next coffee morning.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, will be holding his next coffee morning on Tuesday, February 13, from 10am until noon.

The coffee mornings take place in the Mayor’s Parlour, in St Peter’s Hill.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington.

All money raised from the coffee mornings goes towards the mayor’s chosen charities, the Grantham Foodbank and St Wulfram’s ARK project.