A mayor has paid a visit to a community hub.

Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham, was shown around the BHive Community Hub in Finkin Street yesterday (Wednesday, February 21).

The mayor was impressed with the support the hub offers, including for mental health, dementia and blindness.

Left to right: Nigel Brocklebank, chairman of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham and BHive volunteer Rob Dixon.

“Every time I visit here more and more is happening. It’s very impressive,” said Coun Whittington.

Volunteer Rob Dixon gave the mayor the grand tour.

He said: “It was a pleasure to host a visit by Councillor Mark Whittington.

“We discussed the many groups held at the Bhive and the benefits it is providing to so many local residents.”

Coun Whittington also met Nigel Brocklebank, chairman of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society and is an active volunteer with the BHive.