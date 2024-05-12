Home   Grantham   News   Article

Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice staff named Nursing Team of the Year

By Katie Green
Published: 05:00, 12 May 2024

Staff at a medical practice are celebrating an award win.

Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice’s team has been named as Nursing Team of the Year by Lincolnshire Training Hub and the University of Lincoln.

The award recognises a nursing team’s dedication, compassion and expertise demonstrated in the workplace.

Staff at the Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice.
Alison Bresnihan, lead nurse at the practice, said: “We are thrilled and deeply honoured for the team to receive the Nursing Team of the Year award.”

Senior partner Dr Simon Robison also said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication exhibited by every member of our nursing team.

“It is a reflection of our collective commitment to delivering exceptional care and making a positive impact in the lives of our patients."

