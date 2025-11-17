A BBC expert is set to offer visitors to a historic estate the chance to have antiques, jewellery, watches, and heirlooms appraised.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson will visit Easton Walled Gardens on Wednesday, November 19, to host a free Valuation Day,

The event takes place from 2pm to 4pm in the estate’s Coffee Room.

Discover hidden treasures as Charles Hanson visits historic Easton Gardens.

Attendees do not need prior appointments and can also consign any valued items for auction with Hansons Auctioneers.

Charles said: "I am delighted to be visiting Easton Walled Gardens again which is rich in history and has a passion for the past.

“This is the perfect place to meet people, share sentiments, share memories, and hopefully make some exciting finds."

Explore Easton Walled Gardens while uncovering fascinating item histories.

Easton Walled Gardens, a restored historic estate near Lincoln, Stamford, and Oakham, has been in the Cholmeley family for 14 generations since 1561.

Owner Ursula Cholmeley added: "We are thrilled to welcome Charles… and hope that people bring in some really authentic and interesting items for valuation.

“We have been looking through the garden potting shed and trying to find something with an interesting back-story for Charles to explore too.

“We can't wait to see the items brought in from the local Lincolnshire and Rutland area and help uncover the fascinating stories behind them."

Visitors can explore the estate’s Courtyard shops, tearoom, and gardens during their visit.

Entry to the gardens costs £6 for adults, while Friends of Easton Walled Gardens and Historic House members gain free admission on usual opening days.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome in the Courtyard Shops and Coffee Room.

For more information, visit Easton Walled Gardens’ Friends’ Scheme page.