Santa, stalls and sweets await at a church’s festive Christmas Fayre.

Grantham’s Church of the Ascension will kick off its festive season with a Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 15.

The event, which proved hugely popular last year, promises a mix of fun, food and festive cheer for all ages.

Raffle prizes, crafts and treats await at Grantham’s Christmas Fayre. Photo: Supplied

The Fayre offers a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, bringing festive cheer and affordable fun to Grantham residents and visitors alike.

Rev. Samantha Parsons, vicar of the Church of the Ascension, said: “After the roaring success of last year’s Fayre, we’re excited to hold it again – what a fantastic opportunity to share the fun and festivities with our local community.”

The Fayre opens at 1pm at The Church Hall on Edinburgh Road, with entry free for all. Visitors can browse a variety of stalls featuring crafts, children’s gifts, teddies, games and fancy goods.

Ready for festive fun? What stalls or games will you try first? Photo: Supplied

A tombola and raffle will offer prizes including £50 cash and family day passes to Belton House and Belvoir Castle, with the raffle drawn at 3.30pm.

Children will have the chance to meet Santa in his magical grotto for just £2 per child.

Children can visit Santa for just £2 at Ascension’s festive Fayre. Photo: Supplied

Traditional festive treats such as cakes, sausage rolls, mince pies and hot drinks will be on offer, with everything priced with families in mind during financially challenging times.