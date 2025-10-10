Meet the Apprentice of the Year finalists for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025

In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we’ll be introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

After we met the Best New Start-Up finalists last week, this week it’s the turn of the Apprentice of the Year category. Those finalists are Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

The Apprentice of the Year finalists for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. From left, Harley Ebb, Lucy Potter and Ryan King. Photo: Supplied

The Property Franchise Group is the largest multi-brand lettings and estate agency franchising group in the country and The Belvoir brand began in Grantham. It has been based at the Old Courthouse near Sainsbury’s since it’s inception in 1995.

Harley Ebb, an accounting apprentice, said: “I feel thrilled to be shortlisted for this category; It came as a total surprise to me! It means a great deal to be recognised and considered for the award. I’m also very grateful for the support everyone around me has given to help me to achieve this.”

Harley Ebb is a finalist in the Apprentice of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Lucy Potter is an accounts assistant at K2 Accountancy Group, which offers financial services, ranging from bookkeeping and payroll to virtual support and advisory.

“I began my journey at K2 in July 2024 with little to no knowledge on anything to do with accountancy, so was a big step for me!” said Lucy.

Lucy Potter is a finalist in the Apprentice of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

“However, the support and training I have since received joining has been endless, in which I am now at a point where I have more responsibility with looking after the needs of a group of clients and able to reflect my knowledge to ensure I provide the best possible service.

“To me, this is a big achievement to see that our clients have their trust in me to look after their wants and needs and ensure the financial side of the business runs smoothly – which is a hugely important aspect of running a company to a business owner!”

She said to see her hard work recognised was “fantastic” and she’s looking forward to sharing the night with her colleagues.

Ryan King is a finalist in the Apprentice of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

The managing director of JRL Brickwork Ltd, James Laurie, said investing in apprenticeships has “always been central to what we do” and the company had been built “around giving people opportunities and developing careers from the ground up”.

He said he was delighted his apprentice Ryan King had been named a finalist in the category.

“Ryan has been a standout apprentice since the day he started. He is excelling at college and consistently ahead in all areas of his apprenticeship. At work, his dedication, commitment, and passion for learning the trade set him apart. He works incredibly hard, takes pride in everything he does, and is a great example of the values we want to see in the next generation coming through,” said James.

“We couldn’t be prouder of him, and we feel he thoroughly deserves this recognition.”

Our finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Customer Care (Open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

