In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we’ll be introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 - will you be on our photo this year?

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Best New Start-Up category, sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd. They are: Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Mark Bates Ltd

Gentlemen Jim’s Grooming and Wellness has been open for about a year with the aim of “creating a space where men can truly switch off, invest in themselves, and walk out feeling their absolute best”.

“To be shortlisted for Best New Start-Up is honestly an incredible feeling. When we first opened the doors, it was the business owner and I sharing a vision and hoping it would resonate,” said manager and senior therapist Sarah Clark.

Gentlemen Jim's Retreat is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Gentlemen Jim's Retreat is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Pictured is Sarah Clark. Photo: Supplied

“To now see that vision recognised, and to have the backing of such loyal clients and a supportive community, is something I’ll never take for granted. This shortlisting isn’t just about the business — it’s about every single person who has believed in us along the way.”

Nxt Gen Coaching is a football coaching business that was launched in March by Matthew Green. He says the business was driven by the “growing need for accessible opportunities within the community”.

Nxt Gen Coaching is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

“We recognised that children as young as four, through to adults, were struggling to find teams, training facilities, and a welcoming environment to play.

“Our success is measured not in financial terms, but by the number of people we are able to engage regardless of age, gender, or ability. In less than a year, we have grown to over 800 followers, with more than 160 active players training with us each month. This growth highlights both the demand for and the impact of the opportunities we provide.”

Nxt Gen Coaching is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Matt is planning to grow the business further by opening a dedicate home, including the only indoor football training space in Grantham, which is due to open the same month as the awards ceremony will be held.

Veterinary physiotherapist Megan Hunt launched Pawtector Products about a year ago with Ben Simmons, with the aim of filling a gap in the market that would not only benefit the couple’s own dogs but others too.

Pawtector Products is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Pawtector Products is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Pictured are Megan Hunt and Ben Simmons. Photo: Supplied

“I was frustrated with the lack of affordable, high quality supports for sporting dogs…so I designed my own! Not only do our products support sports dogs, they are also perfect for older dogs, dogs recovering from injury or dogs who are out and about on crazy adventures! We are proud to manufacture here in the UK and can’t wait to expand our product range further in the future,” said Megan, who is also a dog ability handler.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist in the Best New Start Up category and can’t thank everyone enough who have supported us so far.

“We are excited to continue growing as a business to offer more products that truly make a difference to our dogs and yours.”

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 - will you be on our photo this year?

Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Pentangle Engineering Solutions

Our finalists are:

Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank, the Rotary Club of Grantham and Shine Lincolnshire.

PVS Media

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

SKDC

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Enva

Customer Care (Open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Jo Taylor of Shine Lincolnshire and Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages.

Apprentice of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

Downtown logo

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

The winners of last years Grantham Journal Business Awards. Will you be on stage this year?

Hood Parkes & Co

Listers Boston. Photo: Supplied

Domestic Bliss

Reflect Recruitment

Party Balloons and Events

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.