In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we’ll be introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

Today, we meet our Best Social Enterprise category finalists, sponsored by PVS Media. They are Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

The finalists for the Best Social Enterprise category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Top, the Rotary Club of Grantham and bottom, Grantham Foodbank.

President of the Rotary Club of Grantham, Roger Blakeman said club members were “delighted” at the recognition of their work in the community.

“The Rotary Club of Grantham has been in existence since 1931 and the "RotarySwimarathon" since 1990 - this annual event is all about being a strong supporter to the community with annual grants given to local charities, groups and deserving projects in and around the community of Grantham.

Rotary Club of Grantham is a finalist for the Best Social Enterprise category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

“ In 2025 the event raised £55,033 and 45 organisations have benefited with a grant ranging from £150 for a new tent for a Brownies Club to £4,000 to the Air Ambulance.

Rotary Club of Grantham is a finalist for the Best Social Enterprise category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

“Since 1990 the event has raised over £1 million for the Grantham community - it is part of the Grantham calendar.”

Grantham Foodbank volunteers are equally delighted at their nomination.

Foodbank coordinator Dorothy Gaughan said: “The Grantham Foodbank's mission is to prevent or relieve poverty in Grantham and surrounding areas in particular, but not exclusively, by providing emergency food supplies to those in need. Working closely with a number of designated referral agencies across our community, including schools, housing, and healthcare agencies, we not only provide emergency food to those experiencing food insecurity in our area, but we also strive to give our clients a sense of empowerment by signposting them to other helpful advice and support, such as through our on-site financial inclusion advisors.

Grantham Foodbank is a finalists for the Best Social Enterprise category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

Grantham Foodbank is a finalists for the Best Social Enterprise category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

“With our friendly, café-style set up, our volunteers seek to reduce any anxiety our clients may be experiencing by providing a caring and listening ear. Our hope is that our clients leave our premises with 'more than food': with hope for the future and a sense that they do not have to rely on the foodbank long term.”

Our finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Customer Care (Open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

The winners of last years Grantham Journal Business Awards. Will you be on stage this year?

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.