In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we are introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 - will you be on our photo this year?

This week, we’re featuring the Business Innovation, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. They are Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

The finalists in the Business Innovation category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

Angel Med was founded by Barbara Thompson 15 years ago, and emerged after she broke her collarbone in a riding accident. Trying to find a recovery, she designed a brace for her shoulder and led to the design of a collection of medical support products.

Barbara said: “It is a privilege to be shortlisted in the Business Innovation category and an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our work and reaffirm my dedication to empowering individuals to unlock their full potential. We offer an exceptional platform across various fields—medical, animal, and fashion— giving aspiring innovators the tools to stand out and succeed.

Angel Med is shortlisted in the Business Innovation category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

“If you have a visionary idea, we want to help bring it to life through prototyping in our friendly, well-equipped sewing room and transform it into a successful commercial product. Our mission is clear: to "transform ideas and dreams into tangible realities, guiding you from concept to commerce”. I have consistently shown my ability to turn groundbreaking ideas into successful products, expertly guiding each one from initial concept to market launch."

PVS Media is a creative video production company based in Grantham, working with businesses across the UK to tell their stories through engaging, high-quality video content. From property marketing and corporate films to innovative social media campaigns, the company specialises in helping brands stand out with visual storytelling that connects. Focus on innovation and scalable solutions has enabled the team to support hundreds of clients in growing their businesses through the power of video.

PVS Media is shortlisted in the Business Innovation category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

Chris England, director, on being shortlisted for the Business Innovation award, said: “I’m incredibly proud that PVS Media has been recognised for innovation. We’re constantly exploring new technology and creative approaches to push what’s possible in video production, and being named a finalist shows that commitment is paying off. To be shortlisted alongside other forward-thinking businesses in our hometown of Grantham is a real honour.”

Matt Lee, director, added: “Innovation is at the heart of what we do, not just in the technology we use but in the way we help clients think differently about video. Being recognised for that is fantastic, and it’s a real credit to our team and the businesses who trust us to bring their ideas to life.”

ZeroSmart Ltd offers carbon reduction services, and carbon offsetting, for companies and individuals across the UK. In the last year, the company has introduced B2B company eco gifts, including for the likes of Chanel and Universal Studios, in turn helping the company plant more than 5,000 trees.

Zero Smart is a finalist in the Business Innovation category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: istock

John Munn, of ZeroSmart, said that gift buying had been a large part of the business, proving consistent and with return customers.

The firm is a social enterprise that started during the pandemic after the owners saw how clean the River Witham had become during the pandemic, making them conscious of their own carbon footprint.

Our finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd

Business of the Year (open for sponsorship) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year (open for sponsorship) - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

The winners of last years Grantham Journal Business Awards. Will you be on stage this year?

