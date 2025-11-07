In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we are introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

This week, we’re featuring the Business of the Year finalists, sponsored by Downtown. They are: JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

The finalists in the Business of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

James Laurie, of JRL Brickwork, described being in the mix as a “huge honour”, adding: “We’ve entered a couple of times and never made it to the finals night.”

He said the business was created because of demand and has succeeded despite challenges because of hard work and determination. He was approached to “go it alone” while working as a sub-contractor for another brickwork company.

JRL Brickwork is a finalist in the Business of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

“JRL Brickwork has grown from the four of us to now employing nine office staff and a management team, all from Grantham, and, like I said, around 250 bricklayers all around the county. We have become an industry-recognised company for the specialist work we carry out. We don’t actually build the part of the house you see. We build the foundations below ground. We carry out this work for the biggest groundworkers in the East Midlands. We are set to turn over nearly £7 million this year, and that excites me.

“A construction company like us doesn’t usually get recognised for these types of community/business awards, but we do a huge amount for local charities, and we are always willing to help where needed.”

Tribe Campers is a finalist in the Business of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

Gem Bryant, of Tribe Campers, said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be in the running for the award.

“Tribe Campers began as a small, family-run business built on passion, creativity and craftsmanship, and to be recognised among so many great local companies means a great deal to us.

“Every van we build represents teamwork, care and pride in what we do, so this nomination feels like a real celebration of the people behind Tribe, as well as the amazing customers who’ve supported us along the way.”

Charlotte Carratt is general manager of WCF Chandlers and shared her pride at being named a finalist.

WCF Chandlers is a finalist in the Business of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

“As a company with strong roots in Grantham, our heritage and connection to the local community mean everything to us. For generations, we’ve been proud to serve our customers with quality, care, and commitment, values that have shaped who we are today,” she said.

“At WCF Chandlers, we are more than just a fuel and lubricant supplier; we are a community-focused company with deep roots in our local regions. For over a century, we've been a trusted partner to off-grid homes, farms, and businesses across Lincolnshire, from our Grantham depot. With a history intertwined with the local agricultural community, we deeply understand the challenges our customers face.

“Our people and customers are at the heart of everything we do, and their passion and commitment drive our success every day. This recognition is a reflection of our amazing team and the loyal support of our customers, who continue to trust and champion us year after year.”

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year (open for sponsorship) - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

