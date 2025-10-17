Meet the Businessperson of the Year finalists for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025

In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we’ll be introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

Today we’re featuring our Businessperson of the Year finalists, who are James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

James Laurie is a director of construction firm Amberly Ltd.

He said: “When I first took the leap, I was literally starting from scratch—sleeping in my van and sometimes using the staff room at my mum’s salon, Shades, just to get by. Now, I’m proud to say I actually own Shades. It’s gone from a place where I quietly stayed overnight without anyone knowing, to a business I’m proud to call my own.

“From those beginnings, I’ve built not just Amberly, but JRL Brickwork, Gentleman Jim’s, Francis Munroe Aesthetics, and Smart Street Lettings. In just the first year, Smart Street Lettings has become something special because I focus on making the right choices for the company and the team, not just myself.

“Having a strong support system at home—from my partner Lydia, who’s always understood the long hours, to Lisa who started out as my bookkeeper doing 2 hours a week to now being the full time accounts manager—has been invaluable. And we love to give back to the community that’s supported us.

“Being nominated for Business Person of the Year is a huge honour because it reflects that entire journey—from those early challenges to building businesses I’m incredibly proud of today.”

Jennifer Lowe, of Scots Hair Design, said she was “truly honoured” to be a finalist.

“Leading Scots Hair Design is both my passion and my privilege, and this recognition reflects not just my own journey, but the hard work, creativity, and dedication of the whole Scots team.

“Together we’ve built a salon that values education, teamwork, and exceptional client care, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Nathan Nicholas-Barry started his business Nathan’s Kitchen Co only last year and said it’s been a “whirlwind” to get to this point.

“When I set out, I had two simple goals: to feed as many of my foodies as possible and to use my YouTube channel to shine a light on other local businesses. It’s not the biggest channel in the world, but it’s grown to nearly 100,000 views – and more importantly, it’s been so much fun. From making pizzas and smash burgers with Lincolnshire businesses to even taking the van down to Northampton, it’s been a real journey and a lot of laughs along the way.

“I’ve also tried, wherever possible, to use local suppliers to help grow the business. From Mark Rowe for my portrait photography, to Natalie Rowe at Vepwear for workwear, local garages keeping the van on the road, Print Hub for all my printing, and Clive Lancaster & Sons in Bingham for the mince in my smash burgers – it’s been amazing to build those relationships and support each other along the way.

“I’ve never done it for the money – I bought the cameras and editing kit myself, with no grants or funding – it’s all been for the love of food, business, and community.

“To be recognised in the finals is just amazing, and I wish all the other finalists the very best of luck. We’ve all worked incredibly hard, and it’s an honour to be alongside them.”

Our finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Customer Care (Open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.