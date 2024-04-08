The list of candidates vying to be part of the newly-formed Grantham Town Council have been confirmed.

The election will take place on Thursday, May 2, alongside that for the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The election process for Grantham Town Council opened on March 22 and closed on Friday (April 5).

Voters will go to the polls in May.

Established in 1927, Grantham Town Council ceased to exist in 1974, leaving its governance duties to the South Kesteven District Council.

However, come May, Grantham will witness the resurgence of its local council, with the upcoming elections set to choose 22 councillors.

The election will fill 22 vacant seats across seven wards, providing an opportunity for residents to actively participate in local governance.

These include three seats in each of Arnoldfield, St Wulfram’s, Harrowby, Barrowby Gate, Earlesfield, and Springfield Wards, with four seats available in St Vincent’s Ward.

Here are the candidates for each ward.

Arnoldfield Ward (three seats)

- Mike Beckett - Unaligned

- Rob Jackson - Labour

- Paul Martin - the Save our Green Spaces Campaign

- John Parkhill - Unaligned

- Paul Stokes - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Helen Swettenham - Green Party

Barrowby Gate Ward (three seats)

- Steve Billinghurst - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Jonathan Cook - Labour

- Michael Ellison - Green Party

- Linda Jackson - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Marie Reid - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Mary Whittington - Unaligned

Earlesfield Ward (three seats)

- Steve Cunnington - Unaligned

- Nik Pattison - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Ray Shrouder - Green Party

- Lee Steptoe - Labour

Harrowby Ward (three seats)

- David Burling - Labour

- Vidmantas Dusevicius - Green Party

- Peter Gibbons - Unaligned

- Chris Noon - Unaligned

- Bruce Wells - Independent Member of Grantham Together

Springfield Ward (three seats)

- Ian Andrews - Green Party

- Kevin Doughty - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Paddy Perry - Unaligned

- Rob Shorrock - Labour

- Elvis Stooke - Independent Member of Grantham Together

St Vincent’s Ward (four seats)

- Verity Cross - Unaligned

- Stacey Cunnington - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Patsy Ellis - Green Party

- Tracey Forman - Labour

- Anne Gayfer - Green Party

- Charmaine Morgan - Democratic Independent - Working for Grantham

- John Morgan - Democratic Independent - Working for Grantham

- Paul O’Reilly - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Michael Turner - Green Party

St Wulfram’s Ward

- Tim Harrison - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Wayne Hasnip - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Ian Simmons - Green Party

- Susan Swinburn - Independent Member of Grantham Together

- Chris Turner - Labour