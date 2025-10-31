Meet the Customer Care finalists for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025

In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we are introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

This week, we’re featuring the Customer Care finalists. They are Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Domestic Bliss is a finalist in the Customer Care category of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025

Rachel Buckley owns Domestic Bliss and said the business is “more than just cleaners”.

“We’re here to support people in all sorts of situations, including the sensitive and difficult ones,” she said. “Our ethos is care, compassion and professionalism, because everyone deserves a safe, clean space.

“Being shortlisted for Customer Care means so much to us, as it reflects the heart our team puts into every job, no matter how big or small.”

Inara Systems is a finalist in the Customer Care category of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025

Inara Systems is a family business, which was established in 2014 and focuses on providing excellent managed IT services at a fixed cost.

“We are absolutely thrilled to share how honoured we are to be shortlisted as finalists,” said managing director John Youens.

“For all of us at Inara Systems, this recognition is more than just an accolade. It really underscores our commitment to putting our clients first and delivering exceptional service day in and day out. Being part of these awards is not just a milestone; it’s a celebration of the relationships we’ve built and the trust our clients place in us.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised among Grantham’s best, and it truly matters to us because it reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Primrose and Bee is a finalist in the Customer Care category of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025

Michele Donison set up Primrose and Bee seven years ago “to give small businesses and start-ups access to design that helps them feel proud and confident about what they do”.

She said: “I create logos, branding, websites and marketing materials, but more than that I make the process simple and supportive, especially for people who find tech or design overwhelming.”

A client nominated her for the award and in response Michele said: “I was chuffed to bits that a client took the time to nominate me and being shortlisted is a huge confidence boost that I'm doing a good job.”

Our finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year (open for sponsorship) - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

