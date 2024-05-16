A disabled town councillor and newly chosen deputy ambassador is hoping to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

Councillor Wayne Hasnip was elected to the newly created Grantham Town Council in the May 2 local elections.

Coun Hasnip has a disability, but it took doctors several years to diagnose his coordination issues, which were initially identified when he was six years old.

Deputy ambassador Coun Wayne Hasnip. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

The condition impacts his ability to carry out various tasks, including fiddly things like handling screws or other smaller objects.

It caused issues for the now 51-year-old councillor, who had wanted to progress into politics after leaving school but struggled with tasks such as writing long essays.

On Tuesday, Coun Hasnip was chosen to be deputy ambassador for the town, working with Coun Charmaine Morgan to attend civic functions and represent the council at town events.

Former Mayor Coun Mark Whittington and wife and Mayoress Mary (centre left) with the new leadership at Grantham Town Council, from left, ambassador's consort Coun John Morgan, ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan, chairman Coun Tim Harrison, vice chairman Coun Marie Reid and deputy ambassador Coun Wayne Hasnip. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Reacting to his new position, he said: “This is a historic moment for our town, the first town council in 50 years, and I want, in my year as deputy ambassador, to promote the town as fully inclusive as possible and offer all disabled people in the town the opportunity.”

Coun Hasnip has lived in Grantham for more than 30 years and worked at locations including Fenland Foods and Poundland.

He has been a volunteer at the British Heart Foundation, and in his spare time, he enjoys watching Grantham Town Football Club.

He has previously stood for the Labour Party at South Kesteven District Council under the Labour banner.

However, he said that he had only recently gained confidence under the guidance of the new chairman, Coun Tim Harrison.

“He said I should be really confident in myself, my abilities, and the opportunities I have got now,” he said.

“I am really proud of myself for my achievements,” he added.