In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we are introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

This week, say hello to our Employee of the Year finalists, who are Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

Rocket Door Frames specialises in pocket door frames and concealed flush doors, supplying high-quality systems to both trade and retail customers across the UK.

Callum Kurtis is sales and operations manager and he said: “Over the past year, we’ve continued to grow and improve our service, expanding our team and streamlining operations to meet increasing demand.

Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames is a finalist in the Employee of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

“Being shortlisted for Employee of the Year is an honour, and it’s a reflection of the dedication and hard work that goes into keeping things running smoothly day to day. I’m proud to represent Rocket Door Frames and to be recognised for the effort and care I put into the business, our customers, and our continued success.”

Sarah Tinkler is operations manager at Oak Mortgages in Grantham.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be a finalist for Employee of the Year at the Grantham Business Awards! It’s such an honour to be recognised among so many hardworking and talented people in our local community.

Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages is a finalist in the Employee of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

“My journey with Oak Mortgages has been an incredible one. From the moment I joined, I’ve been supported and encouraged to develop my skills and contribute to the continued growth of the business. Working alongside Michelle Neville has provided me with invaluable opportunities to learn, grow, and help shape the direction of Oak as we continue to build on our success.

“In my role, I am passionate about providing exceptional service to our clients, guiding them through important financial decisions with care and professionalism. At the same time, I take great pride in playing a part in the ongoing development of the business, helping to implement new strategies, strengthen our processes, and support our team as we expand.”

She added that her nomination was a reflection of the support she’s receive at the business.

Sophie Hull works for Mark Bates Ltd as the telesales manager and she said she “absolutely loves” her role.

Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd is a finalist in the Employee of the Year category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Submitted

“The department I work in focuses on insurance for mobility equipment, and we as a business strive to give the best customer service to all our customers, old and new which we pride ourselves on,” she said.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to be a finalist but also feel excitement in the sense it is all so surreal. I hope I can shed light on my colleagues by doing this, that they too are amazing and can achieve many things.”

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Businessperson of the Year (open for sponsorship) - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year (open for sponsorship) - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

The winners of last years Grantham Journal Business Awards. Will you be on stage this year?

