This week, we’re featuring the Environmental Champion category, sponsored by Enva. They are: Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Project Waste specialises in skip hire brokerage, helping businesses and individuals manage their waste responsibly and efficiently.

Managing director Jonny Purse said: “Our mission is to make waste disposal simpler, more transparent, and environmentally conscious. By working with trusted local skip hire providers, we ensure that waste is diverted from landfill wherever possible, promoting recycling and sustainable practices across the board.

Project Waste is a finalist in the Environmental Champion category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

“We’re proud to be shortlisted in the Environmental Champion category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Being recognised for our environmental efforts is a real honour. It reflects our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of waste and supporting a cleaner, greener future for our community.”

Grade I listed medieval church St Wulfram’s Church has been named a finalist in the same year it had 78 solar panels installed on the roof. Since they were installed in February, they have saved the equivalent of 12.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

St Wulfram's Church is a finalist in the Environmental Champion category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

The church is committed to a target of net-zero by 2030 and so it has also replaced more than 150 halogen lamps with LED lamps.

John Manterfield is chairperson of the fabric committee. He said: “We want St Wulfram's to be well-lit and welcoming to congregation members, visitors and pilgrims alike and we hope that our nomination will show the wider population of Grantham that we have a genuine care for our creation and that we are committed to the care of the planet as well as achieving savings in running costs for our iconic building which is the glory of Grantham.”

St Wulfram's Church is a finalist in the Environmental Champion category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

The process to obtain solar panels on the listed building took three years, working with architect Peter Rogan, the conservation officers and planning staff at SKDC to gain planning permission and the Lincoln diocesan authorities to gain approval.

ZeroSmart Ltd offers carbon reduction services, and carbon offsetting, for companies and individuals across the UK. In the last year, the company has introduced B2B company eco gifts, including for the likes of Chanel and Universal Studios, in turn helping the company plant more than 5,000 trees.

Zero Smart is a finalist in the Environmental Champion category for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025.

John Munn, of ZeroSmart, said that gift buying had been a large part of the business, proving consistent and with return customers.

The firm is a social enterprise that started during the pandemic after the owners saw how clean the River Witham had become during the pandemic, making them conscious of their own carbon footprint.

