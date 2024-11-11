In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category.

The finalists are Hatties Tearoom in Corby Glen, J&J Filipino Foods and MD Jewellers, both in Grantham.

Shaun and Leanne Mason took over the Corby Glen tearoom last year and renamed it in tribute to their daughter. They recently had a son as well to add to thefamily business.

Hatties Tea Room is a finalist in the Independent Retailer of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

“It feels absolutely fantastic to have been named as a finalist in the Independent Retailer of the Year category and it shows that our hard work in opening the business last year has really paid off,” said Shaun.

The tearoom serves breakfasts, light lunches, afternoon teas and sweet treats to customers, many who are now regulars.

J&J Filipino Foods is a small family-owned ethnic food shop in Grantham, specialising in Asian and Afro-Caribbean food.

J&J Filipino is a finalist in the Independent Retailer of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Owner Jeshall Alivio said: “We are incredibly proud to have been selected for such a prestigious award, and our customers are equally excited.

“While we look forward to the awards ceremony where the winner will be announced, we already feel like winners just to have been recognised to this extent. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their continued support.”

James Rudge is managing director of MD Jewellers. He said the Journal awards would be the “biggest MD team event to date”.

MD Jewellers is a finalist in the Independent Retailer of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024. Photo: Ruth Clements

“As with all retail businesses we are nothing without our customers, they are everything and we cherish ours. We have always endeavoured to be compassionate, professional and unrivalled when it comes to how we approach our customer services.

“ Being shortlisted for this award is hopefully a sign we are doing things in line with what we have always planned.”

He said the team was gearing up by choosing jewellery to match their outfits.

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

