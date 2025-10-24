Meet the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year finalists for the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025

In the run up to this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards, we’ll be introducing you to all our finalists.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The ceremony will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21, where finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 - will you be on our photo this year?

This week we’re meeting our John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award category finalists. They are: Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

The finalists in the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Laura van Boven opened independent bookshop The Reading Room in The George Centre in February.

She said: “We opened with the aim of being a welcoming sanctuary for readers of all ages. Alongside our carefully curated selection of books, we host author events, reading groups, and community gatherings.

The Reading Room is a finalist in the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Pictured is Laura van Boven, Photo: Supplied

“We’re thrilled to be shortlisted and grateful to our wonderful community of readers who make The Reading Room such a special place.”

Claire Carrington is the owner of OIive Tree, a home and giftware shop in Westgate, Grantham. The store opened in November last year and sells a range of curated pieces from UK brands and designers, including local artists and makers.

The Olive Tree is a finalist in the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Pictured is owner Claire Carrington. Photo: Supplied

“Our aim is to create an uplifting, relaxed space where customers can enjoy the shopping experience, receive friendly personal service and find something unique for themselves, their homes and their loved ones. Our town is special in lots of ways and we hope Olive Tree can contribute to the new wave of positive changes, alongside other independent businesses and organisations, to help put it on the map as a vibrant, creative town,” said Claire.

“Considering the short amount of time we've been trading, I was humbled that Olive Tree was nominated for the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award, so being selected as a finalist is really special. Whatever happens now, to have the shop deemed worthy of consideration alongside two other great town-centre businesses is confirmation that we're on the right track and testament to the level of dedication of the Olive Tree team.'

Scots Hair Design is a finalist in the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025. Pictured is Jennifer Lowe. Photo: Supplied

Jennifer Lowe who runs Scots Hair Design in Grantham is also nominated in the Businessperson of the Year category.

She said: “Leading Scots Hair Design is both my passion and my privilege, and this recognition reflects not just my own journey, but the hard work, creativity, and dedication of the whole Scots team. Together we’ve built a salon that values education, teamwork, and exceptional client care, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Our finalists are:

Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd.

Customer Care (Open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

The winners of last years Grantham Journal Business Awards. Will you be on stage this year?

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.