A council has called a meeting to discuss how to make the A1 safer.

The A1 stretch throughout Lincolnshire is considered an accident hotspot, so now residents are being invited to a workshop on Wednesday, March 12 at 7pm in the Olde Barn Hotel in Marston, near Grantham, to talk about the safety of it.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, will bring together the public and representatives from LCC, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and National Highways to discuss the road.

Traffic along the A1 near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Coun Davies said: “Frankly, I and many others who live in Grantham, Stamford and other areas alongside the A1 are frustrated with safety issues on the road. It’s as simple as that.

"Issues with the section of this main arterial road that runs through our county can, and do, impact on day-to-day travel, business and the social needs of many thousands in our county.

"The A1 safety event is being held to bring together invited key local transport figures, along with National Highways who are responsible for the road, and the public to discuss the current situation and to see what could be done to make the entire situation better for Lincolnshire road users who have to deal with the A1."

At the start of 2024, it was revealed that nearly 1,000 crashes were reported on the road between 2015 and 2022.

Thirty-six of these crashes were fatal, making the road an accident hotspot.

Last year, National Highways launched a review into what effect it would have on drivers if it closed 57 central reservation gaps between Stamford and Blyth.

In December, it announced it would be closing 16 gaps between Little Ponton and South Witham, at the same time as central reservation barriers were being upgraded.

These gaps are currently closed and no date has been set for when they will reopen.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the workshop can go to https://www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/a1-safety-event.

Alternatively, people who cannot attend the workshop can submit questions on the website.