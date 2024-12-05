A meeting about a councillor's alleged breach of conduct has been cancelled.

South Kesteven District Council has not released official details but an informal resolution is understood to have been reached, avoiding the need for the meeting to go ahead.

The meeting, set for Friday, December 6, was understood to be to consider complaints against Councillor Ben Green (Con) from Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind).

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

It is understood that the complaints may revolve around social media comments and posts, including about the Mallard Pass Solar Farm application.

Councillor Green has previously raised concerns about the cost of pursuing complaints after FOIs revealed solicitors' costs for 15 complaints in 2024 reached £47,550 – an average of £6,792.86 each.

In a separate case, Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) revealed costs to investigate 16 complaints against him reached £26,972.50.

Councillor Ben Green.

Coun Baxter (Ind) previously expressed regret over the number of complaints, particularly those linked to social media.

However, he said while many complaints were dismissed as frivolous, those involving social media were harder to resolve.

He had suggested a “post amnesty” to remove offensive posts and avoid formal investigations.

Councillor Ashley Baxter.

He stressed upholding the code of conduct and ensuring misconduct allegations are scrutinised.

A spokesman for SKDC said: “SKDC is unable to comment, and a formal statement will be issued at the relevant time.”