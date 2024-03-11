"People see me on the street and they shout - there's the Wicked B***h – it's exactly what I want.”

Grantham's very own diva, Debby Summers, has taken the local theatre scene by storm with the creation of Adult Panto Productions, a saucy pantomime company that has become the talk of the town.

Debby has shared the journey of the company's inception and its unique approach to traditional pantomimes.

Debby Summers and Steve Healey are two of the writers, along with Kevin Read the resident Dame of the show.

The group, initially known as SRS Productions, was founded in 2021 by three friends from Grantham: Debby, Kevin Read, and Simon Selby.

The trio, inspired by amateur pantomime performances in the early '90s, shared a history that led them to create their own productions.

Their debut was the adults-only pantomime "Sin-derella," written to recapture the nostalgic fun they had in their earlier years.

The show takes traditional pantomimes and adds a bit of sauce.

Debby was 47 at the time.

“I said I would still really love to relive those panto years - however, I’m no longer a size 10, I’m no longer 18, and my boobs are further south than they are north,” she said.

However, she said: “If I was going to do panto, I wanted a leading role because I’m a diva, I need to be Cinderella, or Fairy Godmother or Principal - it’s got to be in the limelight.”

There was only one way they felt that would happen - if they did it themselves - and so they set about writing their own shows.

Debby's son Ben has also been involved in previous productions. He is pictured here with a fan.

The success of "Sin-derella" at the Guildhall in Grantham exceeded expectations, with sold-out shows and positive audience reactions, prompting discussions about future productions.

The group maintained a local focus, involving the community in costume sourcing and collaborating with local institutions for set design.

After a positive reception, SRS Productions transitioned to Misfits Productions with Simon taking the lead.

Debby and Kevin, however, split off to start Adult Panto Productions, continuing with "Throbbin’ Hood and his Scarlet Willy" at Bingham Arena in December 2023.

The latest show is called "Bibbity Bobbity Boobies," a Disney-themed show where familiar tunes take a naughty turn, keeping the audience in stitches.

With a commitment to interactive entertainment, Adult Panto Productions has introduced a dose of adult humour to the local scene.

Previous shows have included a rude version of Robin Hood.

Audiences, which have to be 16+, are still referred to as “boys and girls.”

However, instead of sweets and treats, they are given unconventional treats like condoms and Kama Sutra books - many donated by Pulse and Cocktail on the A1.

The shows are not only hilariously funny but also bring a fresh and daring perspective to the traditional panto experience.

Cast and crew have a blast backstage.

“It’s traditional panto - but it’s just really slutted up,” said Debby.

One highlight was a Bingham performance mishap, where a trick bench caused an unexpected, uproarious wardrobe malfunction..

“[The Dame] wasn’t quite expecting the timing and so as he fell off his dress ripped open, leaving him sat on stage in just his frilly pants and a bra, his wig flew off, but he’s all made up.

“The cast was in hysterics, the audience was in absolute hysterics, and that’s what makes it, those bits that aren’t quite meant to be in but are also funny.”

There are some traditional pantomime Dames - but with a sordid twist.

Other stories of on-stage surprises, including a memorable lap dance by a character named Scarlet Willie, mid-show, showcase the unpredictable and joyous nature of their performances.

Debby addressed the challenges of balancing humour for an adult audience while ensuring it remains enjoyable for all.

Debby, a carer, tells her ladies all about what she is doing and once had a 92-year-old resident want to come along.

“So my mum, who’s nearly 80 herself and my stepdad brought her and, of course, I’m delighted. But then I suddenly remember that I have to have an orgasm on stage.

“It’s great in rehearsals but when you’re suddenly on stage and you’ve got your mum, stepdad and a 92-year-old and you’re having to masturbate a silicon dildo and have an orgasm - it can get quite out there at times.”

One of the Dames on stage.

Local involvement is a crucial aspect of Adult Panto Productions, with burlesque troupe the Delish effect, which trains in Grantham and Sleaford, adding a delightful flair to the shows.

Furthermore, the company has collaborated with Grantham College and the School of Dance, involving pupils in set design and production.

Debby Summers proudly roams Grantham streets, embracing the fame of being a lead character.

“I’ve had people shout ‘there’s Fairy Hanny’ and other names at me, ‘there’s the Wicket B***h’... it’s exactly what I wanted,” she said.

It’s also a family affair, Debby’s son Ben, now 18, has appeared in all the shows with his latest role being King Kay in Throbbin’ Hood.

He’s now gone on to University but Debby said his part in the plays had led to many sixth form and college students coming to watch the shows.

Meanwhile, her 13-year-old daughter helps put up posters around the town.

Elsewhere, one cast member Emma Hayes, who played Dorothy, has a son in the Royal Ballet who has visited on occasion to teach dance moves.

The company has such support from their family and children that they’re even considering putting on a non-adult version of their show for the youngsters to watch.

The latest production offers a unique twist on Disney songs, leaving the audience in laughter and anticipating unexpected participation.

The show tells the story of Fairy Hanny, who has altered all the audience’s treasured songs, to bring a naughty cabaret.

Bibbity Bobbity Boobies will feature in the Guildhall Arts Centre Ball Room on May 17, at 7.30 pm.

Unfortunately, tickets quickly sold out for the production but with that being the case this probably won’t be the last you’ll hear from them.

