A man who once served in the Royal Hong Kong Police has lifted the lid on his time in the force through a new memoir filled with humour, hard truths and whistleblowing insights.

Bob Young, 70, of Alma Park, moved to Grantham in 1993 and writes as Victor Blair.

His memoir Made, Laid and Betrayed in Hong Kong recalls his three-year stint as a young recruit in the 1970s, training and serving as a uniformed officer in the then-colonial police force.

Bob Young’s debut memoir exposes humour, hardship and corruption in 1970s Hong Kong. Photo: Supplied

Bob co-wrote the book with a close friend he met on his first day of training.

“We had long realised that we had an original story in a colonial setting to tell.

“It took us fifteen months to fine-tune the manuscript for publication.”

The former expat police officer has shared vivid tales from his time in colonial Hong Kong. Photo: Supplied

They chose pseudonyms and changed names in the book in a bid to avoid “contentious issues” given its candid content.

The memoir includes irreverent tales—like faking shooting scores after struggles on the firing range.

“One of us realised that each bullet mark registering as a hit on the paper target could be mimicked by surreptitious use of a simple biro pen.

In the book he reflects on lessons learned during service overseas. Photo: Supplied

“Suddenly, we went from being the worst shooters to the best, literally overnight.

“Naturally, we were quickly caught out because, in our rush to poke ‘bullet’ holes with the biro, we ended up with seven or eight holes when only six shots had been fired.

“We took our punishment on the chin and thankfully, thereafter, all three of us genuinely improved our shooting skills.”

However, it also covers more serious themes, including the lack of preparation recruits had for confronting corruption.

“The ‘Betrayed’ bit in the book’s title refers to an almost complete absence of formal discussions on police corruption during our initial and extensive training period,” said Bob.

“On being posted to active police roles, some of us quickly encountered aspects of favouritism, bribery and corruption that we had not been properly prepared for.”

However, he added: “Most officers we encountered were hardworking, professional and diligent in applying the letter of the law.”

After leaving the force, Bob worked globally with a UK seismic survey company before a 30-year career as a building services engineer.

He retired as a technical consultant in 2018.

Despite praise from a number of readers, Bob admits the book has “rattled” some former expat officers with several one-star reviews being left on the book’s Amazon page.

But he remains proud of its impact.

“Personal responsibility is extremely important and should never be taken lightly,” he said.

“It opened my eyes to the realities of life. It gave me the confidence to make decisions and to stand by them.

“There is no substitute for hard work and good teamwork.”

The book, published by Troubador, is available in hardcopy and ebook formats.