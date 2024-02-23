A supermarket stalwart has been memorialised with a new bench.

Grantham's Marks & Spencer has honoured former staff member, Barry Williamson, with a memorial bench unveiling.

The staff and patrons initiated the gesture as a testament to Barry's community impact.

Wife Lesley with the memorial bench.

Barry, cherished among customers and colleagues, died last September.

Having worked at the High Street M&S before briefly relocating to the Newark store, he returned to Grantham when M&S established a new presence in the area.

Adam Kennedy, one of the store’s managers, paid tribute to him.

“Barry was very well-loved in the store. When customers came into the store, it was very rare if he didn’t know them.

“He used to call everyone flower, petal and was known for telling customers ‘mind how you go’.

Barry had also previously run a record shop in Westgate.

Foods manager Adam Kennedy unveils the bench with store manager Jess Sylvester.

The memorial project gained momentum through online posts and customer fundraising efforts.

Contributions poured in, reflecting the profound respect and affection many held for Barry.

The bench, crafted by Chris Kennedy at Roll and Scroll, has a backdrop of flowers and is adorned with the phrase fondly associated with Barry: "Mind how you go."

Sons Thomas (left) and Niall with wife Lesley on the memorial bench.

Adam said this reflected Barry’s sense of humour and personality.

On Friday last week (February 16), the community gathered for the unveiling ceremony.

Among those present were Barry's family—his wife Lesley and sons Niall and Thomas.

The occasion, graced with radiant sunshine, offered a poignant moment of reflection and remembrance.

Adam Kennedy, foods manager, and Jess Sylvester, store manager, on the bench.

Adam expressed gratitude for the support: "We’ve been overwhelmed by customers' generosity in raising money for Barry’s Bench."

"Barry lived and breathed M&S, and was renowned for his ability to remember all the product codes, especially for butter.

“His favourite aisle was Traditional Meals, and it feels strange not seeing him at the till."

Reflecting on the event, Adam remarked: "He may not long be with us but has certainly not been forgotten and is so missed by his M&S family and customers."

The bench serves as a tangible symbol of Barry's legacy—a legacy rooted in warmth, kindness, and community spirit.