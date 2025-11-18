Two men have denied possessing counterfeit goods valued at more than £840,000.

Neil Green, of Ton lane, Lowdham, Nottinghamshire, and Leon McFadyen, of Main Road, Elton, Nottinghamshire, entered not guilty please when they appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Monday (November 17).

Two men have denied selling counterfeit England away shirts. Photo: Iliffe media

The pair have been charged with three offences relating to separate incidents at the The Ship Inn car boot sale on Sea Lane, Ingoldmells; selling counterfeit Nike England away football shirts on June 23, 2024, possessing or acquiring 4,683 counterfeit goods on August 4, 2024 and possessing or acquiring 1,322 counterfeit goods on November 15, 2024.

Magistrates sent the case to be heard at Lincoln Crown Court, where Green and McFadyen will appear for a plea and case management hearing on December 15.

Green, 59, and McFadyen, 38, were released on unconditional bail.