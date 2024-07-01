A Mexican restaurant chain has closed one of its branches.

Taco Bell, in London Road, Grantham, has closed down. A former employee told LincsOnline the branch was no longer “viable”.

Workmen have also been seen taking down signage.

Taco Bell opened in 2022.

The branch opened at the end of 2022, in the former Pizza Hut restaurant.

The head office has been contacted for a comment.

It was the first Taco Bell in Grantham and the chain’s 117th restaurant in the UK. There are also branches in Spalding and Lincoln.