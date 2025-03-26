A fashionista and keen darts player has marked her 90th birthday in grand fashion.

Rita Bardsley, a resident at HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home in Bingham, celebrated her big day on March 18.

Born in Arnold in 1935, Rita has experienced a remarkable life story of elegance, resilience, and a knack for numbers that made her a darts legend among friends.

Rita Bardsley.

Rita spent years working in fashion retail before bringing her flair to the world of beauty with Estee Lauder — and off the clock, Rita was a force to be reckoned with at the dartboard.

She was known for her sharp aim and even sharper mental math skills — adding up scores with the precision of a pro.

Rita was widowed last year, but her and her beloved husband Derek shared a life filled with love and family.

Their children Kim and Nigel joined the Fosse Way View community to celebrate their mother’s incredible milestone alongside her friends and fellow residents.

Elizabeth Wood, HC-One’s Fosse Way View home manager, said: “Rita’s 90th birthday was a truly special occasion. It’s an honour to celebrate such an incredible woman whose life has been filled with elegance, strength, and a remarkable talent for darts.

“Seeing her surrounded by Kim, Nigel, and our wonderful community made March 18 a day to remember. We’re so proud to be part of her journey.”