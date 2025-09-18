A popular miniature train at Belton Estate has been taken off the tracks while funds are raised for its replacement.

Belton Estate, near Grantham, has temporarily removed its miniature train — a staple for young families visiting the venue — after repeated derailments and rising repair costs.

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager at Belton, said: “We are all so fond of our little train, so it was heartbreaking to have to take it out of action.

The miniature railway remains a favourite attraction for visitors at Belton Estate. Photo: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

“As a charity, the cost of constantly repairing it was becoming too great, and we need to start channelling any funding we can into procuring a new train, which will be much more fit for purpose.”

The National Trust has launched a campaign to replace the train and track with an electric engine.

Belton Estate spans 1,300 acres of deer park and includes a café, indoor play area, gift shop, second-hand bookshop and historic Belton House, built in the 1680s for Sir John Brownlow.

Visitors enjoy a sunny day aboard the miniature train at Belton Estate. Photo: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

The miniature train has been a family favourite for generations and is expected back soon.

Plans also include an accessible compartment to allow more visitors to enjoy the ride through the estate’s outdoor adventure playground.

Hull Trains is already helping to promote the campaign.

Text BELTON to 70525 for £5 donations, or contribute at Belton’s Info Hub.

A new train pin badge is also available, with all proceeds contributing to the fundraising effort.