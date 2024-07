Three vehicles crashed near a railway bridge.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident just after 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 2) in Springfield Road, Grantham.

The crash involved a red Kia Sportage, a red Kia Ceed and a grey 3 Series BMW. Drivers sustained minor injuries.

The three vehicles crashed in Springfield Road, Grantham. Photo: Josh Orrey

The road was closed but reopened at 6.20pm.