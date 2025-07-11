An off-duty police officer who acted ‘aggressively’ towards members of the public after being assaulted on a night out in Bingham has been handed a final written warning.

PC David Barton attended a gross misconduct hearing at Nottinghamshire Police’s Force HQ, which concluded yesterday (Thursday).

The hearing panel — made up of Assistant Chief Constable Gary Hooks and two independent panel members — heard how PC Barton was on a night out with family and friends when he was assaulted by an unknown male outside the Gilt Restaurant in Market Street, Bingham just after 10pm in August 2023.

Nottinghamshire Police stock image.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and PC Barton then followed the man, pushing aside two members of the public who were trying to deescalate the situation, before grappling with his attacker.

During the commotion a member of the public was headbutted, but PC Barton stated that he was acting in self-defence when under attack by a group.

The panel found that he was not acting in self-defence, but did accept that PC Barton would have perceived a serious threat to him at stages during the incident, having initially been attacked for no apparent reason.

The hearing also heard that PC Barton made telephone calls to Nottinghamshire Police’s control room to report the incident later that evening, with the panel finding that one of those calls was misleading, in an attempt to downplay his actions.

The hearing found that PC Barton had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, use of force, and discreditable conduct, and found PC Barton guilty of gross misconduct.

He was handed a final written warning, which will be on his record for the next five years.

ACC Hooks said after the hearing that PC Barton’s actions “very nearly cost him his career”: "Quite rightly, the public have high expectations of police officers, on and off duty; these are set out in our standards of professional behaviour.

"PC Barton’s actions fell below these standards, despite the provocation he should have demonstrated more restraint and should have been more transparent in reporting his actions.

"His actions, in that short period very nearly cost him his career, which is otherwise unblemished 24 years dedicated public service."