The first phase of planning for more than 1,800 new homes near Claypole have been narrowly approved, despite reservations from residents and councillors.

Outline planning permission was granted in February 2024 by Newark and Sherwood District Council for 1,800 homes and associated infrastructure, including a local centre and sporting facilities, on land off Shire Lane, between Claypole and Fernwood, and this is the first reserved matters application to come forward as part of the phased delivery of the development.

The application relates to the appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale for 430 of these new houses, which will be a mix of affordable and market value homes, ranging from bungalows to townhouses of between one and four bedrooms, served by 941 parking spaces.

A visual representation of the development. Photo: planning

The sporting facilities include a junior football pitch; adult rugby and football pitch; a mini football pitch; as well as 21 allotments and 10.2 hectares of public open space.

Prior to the decision, made at Newark and Sherwood District Council’s planning committee meeting last night (Thursday), 11 letters of objection were received, with concerns including a lack of infrastructure to support additional housing, extra traffic having an impact on Claypole, Fernwood, and Balderton residents, building on flood plains, and not enough parking for the new facilities.

Persimmon Homes spokesman Robbie Steele said at the meeting that the plans would deliver 430 “much needed” homes, which will be sustainable with solar panels and EV charging points as standard, in the middle of a housing crisis, and asked for approval.

Fernwood Parish Council has raised opposition to the plans due to concerns over highway safety, housing density, provision of SUDS and flooding as the land proposed for the provision of sports facilities is in Flood Zone 3, and noise abatement.

Parish councillor Neil Mison, who was part of the planning committee which received the initial plans in 2016, said: “We have a history in Fernwood of there being a lot of houses and lots of parking on the roads.

“I would urge the committee consider that, and the sports provision is in flood zone 3. Newark rugby pitch gets flooded frequently and it’s not a good look. I’ve seen the land flooded where the allotments are and that’s a real concern.”

During the meeting, members of the planning committee raised similar concerns.

David Moore, vice chairman, said: “My problem is when I look at the sports area, we’ve got one rugby pitch that floods regularly — now we have two.

“People put a lot of work in allotments and don’t want to see it washed away. The pavilion sits in flood zone 3a, why we are looking to approve a building in zone 3a is difficult for me.

“Applications for houses in flood zone 3a get refused and here we are looking to approve this one.

“There’s a lot to be looked at in that site, and there’s more to be done before we can sign off.”

Keith Melton said he was pleased with the sustainable aspects of the houses, but wanted to see more biodiversity, and also raised concerns over the placement of the sewerage facility under one of the sports pitches.

“We’re in the midst of climate change and we’re talking about flooding on football pitches, if the sewerage floods the pitch it’s going to be covered in toxic stuff.”

Simon Forde also raised highways concerns, especially around Shire Lane which connects the area to nearby Claypole and the A1 Great North Road, as well as HGVs using the road which makes it unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Peter Harris added that he was concerned over Persimmon Homes’ “rubbish housing” and “poor architecture”.

Tim Wildgust spoke in favour of the plans, saying that he found the design “dense, but ok”, but praised the sports facilities and that while Newark rugby club does flood, they still manage to play there, and that it’s “better to have those facilities than to leave the space unused”.

“I can’t see anything in this that wasn’t picked up in the initial stages that can’t be refused now,” he said.

Lynda Dales also added that she was reassured to see so many parking spaces as part of the application.

The decision vote was a tie between the members, with five votes for and five against with two abstentions. As chairman, Andy Freeman had the final vote and approved the application.