A mobile Post Office service will replace a village branch which closed this month but another will be cancelled altogether.

In a bid to restore vital postal services to the village of Knipton, near Harlaxton, a mobile Post Office operated by the postmaster for Morton, near Bourne, is set to commence operations on Tuesday, April 2.

However, a similar service at Edenham will cease due to low customer usage.

An image of a mobile post office. Picture: Stock/DGS

The previous branch at Main Street, Knipton, closed its doors on March 19 due to the withdrawal of premises for Post Office use.

With the closure of the branch, residents were left without a local postal service.

“We’ve been working hard to identify a solution to restore services locally,” said the Post Office.

“A mobile Post Office service is a tried and tested way of maintaining services to smaller communities.

“This provides the best possible solution to restore services to the community.”

The Mobile Post Office will make stops near the former branch location every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30am, offering a range of services including benefit collections and everyday banking.

Accessibility features include an electronic tailgate to facilitate wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

To accommodate the new service in Knipton, adjustments have been made to existing mobile stops at South Witham, Castle Bytham, and Corby Glen.

The Post Office has launched a consultation with the community on various aspects including location, days, and hours of operation.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 515519.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

