A model-making group has raised more than £300 to support the mental health of veterans and emergency service workers.

The Grantham-based branch of Models for Heroes (M4H) held a successful fundraiser at the Isaac Newton Centre on Saturday, drawing public interest and generous donations.

Attendees contributed £307 and six unmade model kits, which will go directly to supporting the charity’s therapeutic sessions.

From left, Richard Clarke, Derek Hill, Colin Lambert, Darren Veasor and David Frampton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

David Frampton, spokesperson for the Grantham branch, said the day was “productive,” with positive engagement from visitors.

“We managed to get information out on our aims and ethos. We are hopeful that at least two new eligible people join our group, especially as they are serving emergency workers,” he added.

Founded in 2023, the Grantham group is part of a national network launched in 2017.

David Frampton with a King Tiger tank. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It provides weekly Tuesday night sessions at Greyfriars Community Centre, where members build models to ease symptoms of PTSD, combat loneliness, and develop practical skills.

Membership is open to serving and retired armed forces and blue light personnel.

Participants receive free kits, glue, and paint, and anyone can donate unstarted model kits through the ‘GIVEAKIT’ scheme.

For more information, visit www.modelsforheroes.org.uk or email info@modelsforheroes.org.uk.

Donations can still be made by emailing david.frampton@modelsforheroes.org.uk.