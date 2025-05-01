Spring will be in full bloom as the National Trust launches a month-long celebration of blossom, beauty and wellbeing.

Belton Estate, near Grantham, will offer seasonal events, from mansion floral displays to mindfulness on the blossom lawn.

Highlights include a blossom bed in the Chinese bedroom, with cherry blossom scents and birdsong. A ceramics trail will feature flower-themed pieces from the collection.

The north front of Belton House framed by seasonal blossom. Photo: National Trust/Siobhan Scullion

Outside, daily blossom walks will guide guests through the gardens and orchard, which is usually closed to the public.

The blossom lawn will feature hammocks, swings and yoga mats for relaxation.

Family workshops on Saturday (May 3) offer card-making and origami, while adult crafters can book lino printing on May 14 and kantha embroidery on May 21.

The Chinese bedroom at Belton House, where the blossom bed will be displayed. Photo: National Trust/Andreas von Einsiedel

Details of wreath-making will be shared on Belton’s social media.

A CEWE photobooth in the bookshop will allow visitors to print blossom-themed snaps taken during their visit.

Lydia Wardingham, senior programming and partnerships officer, said: “This is such a beautiful time of year here at Belton and we love taking the opportunity to celebrate across the site, from the house to the gardens and the wider estate.

“Nature is so important for wellbeing and we want to encourage as many people as possible to engage with it through our programming this month.”

Visit Belton’s website or follow BeltonEstateNT on social media for more.

Belton Estate is open daily from 9.30am to 5.30pm, with mansion access from 11am to 4pm Thursday to Sunday.

Special Spotlight tours run on other days, including British Sign Language-interpreted sessions.