Monthly car meets will be held to continue the ‘legacy’ of a teenager who died in 2020.

The meets will launch in May at the Grantham Cricket Club, in memory of Chris Maslin who “loved anything with an engine,” said Chris’s mum Amanda Maslin.

She added: “There wasn’t anything you could not ask him about engines.”

Chris Maslin.

Amanda hopes the meets will raise awareness of a first rally event held last year, which is planned to be held for a second time in October.

“We struggled to get the word out last year so we thought if we did the monthly meets, we could build up this awareness,” said Amanda.

Chris's parents Amanda Maslin (left) and Steve Maslin (right) at the rally in 2023.

The monthly events will give car and bike enthusiasts a chance to “get together and show off their bikes and cars.”

There will also be a bar providing hot and cold drinks and food.

Amanda added: “We hope to build up finances for the next rally in October and the customer base.

The Chris Maslin Memorial Custom Car and Bike Rally will be held for a second time in October.

Chris 'loved anything with an engine'.

“If people come to the meets and then to the October event, it will hopefully make it bigger and better.

“We hope we can continue to raise money and keep Chris’s legacy alive.”

Last year’s rally also highlighted the dangers of drugs, which was the cause of Chris’s death.

This year's rally will be held over two days.

Chris was a engine fanatic.

The meets will raise money for the Grantham District Scouts and Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), two organisations that were close to Chris’s heart.

Amanda said: “These were really important to Chris. He had been in the scouts since he was six and was then a leader. It provided him with so many opportunities.

“He also attended Sandon and they did so much to help him build his confidence and skills.

“We want to help to provide more opportunities to young people.”

Amanda Maslin hopes this year's rally will be 'bigger and better'.

Raffle prizes donated from local businesses raised over £1,000 for charity.

This year’s rally will be held over two days and Amanda and Steve Maslin, Chris’s father, have many ideas in the pipeline to make the event a success.

Amanda is in talks for a number of Grantham entertainment groups to perform, as well as a potential tribute act.

She said: “We want to make it a really big family event where everybody can have fun.

“We want people to keep talking about Chris and keeping his legacy going, but also we want to be able to provide opportunities to other people.

“The more we raise awareness and build the event and can raise money for those charities.”

To find out more about the monthly meets, go to https://fb.me/e/1TiVKnudR.

The first car meet will be held on May 13 from 5pm until 8pm and they will then be held on the second Monday of each month.