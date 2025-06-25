A series of nightclub-style disco events continues this month, offering an inclusive and safe space for adults with disabilities to enjoy a night out.

The monthly Groove returns to Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, June 28.

The events, which are scheduled to run until December, are aimed at people aged 16 and over with disabilities, along with their carers, support workers and families.

The Groove nights run from June to December at Grantham’s Guildhall Ballroom

Each evening features a live DJ playing a mix of top tunes from 7pm to 10pm, with a licensed bar open for both alcoholic and soft drinks.

The Guildhall says the nights are “fun-filled” and provide an ideal opportunity for people to dance, socialise and meet new friends in a supportive environment.

Wheelchair access is available.

Carers and family members accompanying guests can attend for free, but must book a ticket.

The venue does not provide personal care or supervision.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked for seven dates between June and December.

All events take place in the Guildhall Ballroom.